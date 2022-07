No death was reported in the city keeping the death toll unchanged at 8,902

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, 104 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Nashik taking the tolly to 4,78,786.

"The recovery count increased by 62 during the day to reach 4,69,202, leaving the district with 682 active cases," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)