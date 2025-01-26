A video of the incident which took place in Sus Gaon in Pune district on Saturday, went viral on social media platforms

The Ajit Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) leader Baburao Chandere was booked by the Pune Police in Maharashtra for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen over a land dispute, a police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

A video of the incident which took place in Sus Gaon in Pune district on Saturday, went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Baburao Chandere, a former Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman, can be seen arguing with real estate developer Vijay Raundal near a parked luxury car, accosting him and then subjecting him to a body slam, resulting in the senior citizen falling to the ground on his back, according to the PTI.

Baburao Chandere allegedly trespassed on Raundal's land, after which an argument broke out.

Chandere has been booked for assault, criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the Bavdhan police station official said.

When the media asked NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar about the incident, he said his party would not tolerate such behaviour.

Ajit Pawar said that he had tried to call Baburao Chandere for an explanation this morning but could not get through and was told by a kin that he was out somewhere, the news agency reported.

MNS workers beat up college principal for inappropriate behaviour with women colleagues

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the principal of a college of Ram Nagar area in Thane district of Maharashtra was allegedly thrashed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for his alleged lewd behaviour with women colleagues, reported the PTI.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

MNS Thane city chief Ravindra More said that his colleagues beat up the principal after his harassed colleagues approached the party.

He said that they have submitted a complaint to Srinagar police for further action against the principal.

The principal of a college in Thane city and its three management officials were booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing their female teachers, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment, indulging in obscene acts and songs, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, the news agency reported.

