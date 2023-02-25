Maharashtra: NCP leader Hasan Mushrif named in FIR over money collection at Kolhapur sugar factory

As per the complaint filed by a member of Kolhapur's Santani Ghorpade sugar factory at Murgud police station, the NCP leader had allegedly asked members to deposit Rs 10,000 each, though they later did not get sugar for this amount

Hasan Mushrif. File Pic/PTI

An FIR has been registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in connection with money collection from members of a sugar factory in Kolhapur, a police official said on Saturday.

However, only a case has been registered and probe into the allegations are underway, the official clarified.

As per the complaint filed by a member of Kolhapur's Santani Ghorpade sugar factory at Murgud police station, the NCP leader had allegedly asked members to deposit Rs 10,000 each, though they later did not get sugar for this amount.

"As per the complaint, the sugar factory has 40,000 members and this collection of Rs 10,000 each would create a cumulative corpus of Rs 40 crore. However, we have just registered a case and further probe into the allegations are underway," he said.

