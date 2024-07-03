Maharashtra: NCP (SP) protests against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide's remarks on women's attire

At a program during 'wari' (the annual pilgrimage procession) in Maharashtra's Pune city on June 30, Bhide commented that women wearing "dress material" should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women)

The Pune unit of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) staged a protest against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Wednesday over his remarks on women's attire. They demanded legal action against him, reported PTI.

As per a PTI report, at a program during 'wari' (the annual pilgrimage procession) in Maharashtra's Pune city on June 30, Bhide commented that women wearing "dress material" should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women).

Reportedly, he also made some remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence.

Bhide's statements sparked a backlash, with some political parties and social organisations denouncing his remarks, reported the PTI.

Prashant Jagtap, who is NCP (SP) Pune city president and participated in the protest at Balgandharva Chowk on Wednesday, stated, "He (Bhide) repeatedly makes statements that offend women."

Speaking to the reporters, he further added, "A case should be registered against him immediately," the PTI reported.

According to the PTI reports, Jagtap added, If a case is not registered and Bhide is not arrested, the NCP (SP) will approach the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, in 2022, Bhide was reportedly involved in a controversy after he refused to speak to a female journalist as she had not put a 'bindi' on her forehead.

NCP (SP) won't settle for less in assembly seat-sharing, says Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, Prashant Jagtap, who attended a party meeting held by the NCP (SP) chief said that , Sharad Pawar told the gathering that the party contested fewer seats in the Lok Sabha polls just to ensure that the alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress remained intact, reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar held two meetings in Pune on Friday, one with the party's functionaries from Pune city and district and another with its MLAs and newly-elected MPs.

"He indicated that the picture in the assembly polls will be different," Jagtap said, reported PTI.

The NCP (SP) chief also reportedly reviewed the situation in assembly segments within the Pune, Baramati, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, he said, reported PTI.

A party leader who attended the second meeting said Pawar exhorted the MPs and MLAs to be prepared for the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil told reporters that the party had not yet decided how many seats it would seek during the MVA seat-sharing talks.

(with inputs from PTI)