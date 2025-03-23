Breaking News
One killed, two injured as oxygen cylinder explodes in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Updated on: 23 March,2025 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An oxygen cylinder was being loaded into an autorickshaw when it exploded, killing one person and injuring two others, police said

One killed, two injured as oxygen cylinder explodes in Maharashtra's Buldhana

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Representational Pic/File/iStock

A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when an oxygen cylinder exploded in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Sunday, the police said, reported the PTI.


The blast occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Malkapur in the afternoon, a police official said.


He said an oxygen cylinder was being loaded into an autorickshaw when it exploded, killing one person and injuring two others.


The official said a preliminary probe suggested the explosion may have occurred due to a gas leak, according to the PTI.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Four killed in blast at house in Haryana's Jhajjar, police suspect explosion in AC compressor

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as four people including two children and a woman were killed while another was injured in an explosion at a house in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Saturday evening, as per the PTI.

The police suspect that the blast occurred in an air conditioner compressor that could have caused injuries to the family present in house at the time of the incident.

The cause of the explosion was being investigated by the police, a police official said, adding that a forensic team was also called to collect samples from the spot to assist the police officials in investigation, the police said.

An official said that in the primary police investigations, the police suspect that the explosion occurred in the air conditioner compressor, they added.

A police officer said the explosion occurred around 6.30 pm in in Bahadurgarh, following which the house caught fire.

He said fire tenders put out the flames and four dead bodies were recovered from the spot.

Two children, aged around 10 years, a woman and a man died in the incident, police said.

Haripal Singh, who was injured in the incident, was taken to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, they added.

They further said that the air conditioner was found to be damaged condition. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

