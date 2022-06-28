Maharashtra: Online fraudsters dupe Nagpur bizman of Rs 10.58 lakh

The victim, Anil Kumar Rajani (51) had come across an advertisement of a company based in Bengaluru on social media offering dealership to set up EV charging stations

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a businessman of Rs 10.58 lakh under the pretext of providing a dealership to set up an electronic vehicle (EV) charging station in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The victim, Anil Kumar Rajani (51) had come across an advertisement of a company based in Bengaluru on social media offering dealership to set up EV charging stations.

During subsequent communication, a 'legal advisor' of the company convinced him to deposit Rs 10.58 lakh towards "processing fee, stamp duty and transaction fees" in a bank account. Accordingly, he paid the entire amount between April 28 and May 26, as per the FIR.

When the demand for money continued, the complainant realised that he was defrauded and approached the police.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said.

