Maharashtra opposition legislators wear black ribbons to condemn suspension of MPs

Maharashtra opposition legislators wear black ribbons to condemn suspension of MPs

Updated on: 20 December,2023 01:51 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

They also raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved and farmers not getting proper price for their soyabean and cotton crops

Maharashtra opposition legislators wear black ribbons to condemn suspension of MPs

Pic/X@VijayWadettiwar

Listen to this article
Maharashtra opposition legislators wear black ribbons to condemn suspension of MPs
A number of opposition legislators in Maharashtra wore black ribbons on their arms here on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the suspension of more than 140 parliamentarians.


Leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) leader Anil Deshmukh, Congress legislator Satej Patil and many other lawmakers raised slogans against the central and the state governments on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur, where the winter session of the legislature is underway.


They also raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved and farmers not getting proper price for their soyabean and cotton crops.


As many as 141 MPs from both Houses of Parliament have been suspended for unruly behaviour.

The opposition INDIA coalition has announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

