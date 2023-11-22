Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Pharma firm asked to stop production after death of 11 workers in fire at its Raigad plant

Maharashtra: Pharma firm asked to stop production after death of 11 workers in fire at its Raigad plant

Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:33 PM IST  |  Alibag
PTI |

Top

The action has been taken by the district administration on recommendation of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)'s Raigad unit

Maharashtra: Pharma firm asked to stop production after death of 11 workers in fire at its Raigad plant

Pic/NDRF

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Pharma firm asked to stop production after death of 11 workers in fire at its Raigad plant
x
00:00

Pharmaceutical firm Blue Jet Healthcare has been ordered to stop production and remove inflammable chemical goods from its premises after a fire in its factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district killed 11 labourers early this month, said the local administration on Wednesday.


The action has been taken by the district administration on recommendation of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)'s Raigad unit.


Eleven workers were killed and seven others injured when a fire broke out at the company's plant in the Mahad MIDC area on November 3.


The company has been ordered to stop production and remove inflammable chemical goods from its premises within a period of 72 hours, according to a notice issued by Deputy Collector (Mahad) J S Hajare.

In a separate action, the Deputy Collector has asked two companies -- Sanika Chemical and V N Creative -- to stop production for causing water pollution, leading to large-scale death of fish in a drain.

On November 9, thousands of fish were found dead in the drain in Temghar in Mahad MIDC.

An inspection of the spot by the pollution control board revealed that two industrial units, Sanika Chemical and V N Creative, were responsible for the death of the fish, said a notice issued by Deputy Collector Hajare.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alibaug maharashtra news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK