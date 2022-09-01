Maharashtra: Pharmacy student held with sedative drugs in Latur

He was held on Monday and the 22-year-old man has given details of several medical stores from where he bought these tablets
A pharmacy student was held allegedly with 360 sedative drug tablets in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.
He was held on Monday and the 22-year-old man has given details of several medical stores from where he bought these tablets, the official added.
Raids were conducted on some of these stores and a probe continued, the Shivaji Nagar police station official added.
Sumit Kasale has been charged under Indian Penal Code as well as Narcotice Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
