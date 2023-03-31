Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident

Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Jalgaon
ANI |

At least 56 people have been arrested in connection to a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district over music being played outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, the police said on Friday. "The situation is peaceful now and till now we have arrested 56 people. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage," Krushikesh Rawale, ASP, Jalgaon said.


"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Friday," said ASP Rawale. On March 28, a clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in the Jalgaon district where four people were injured," said M Rajkumar, Jalgaon SP.



Two FIRs were registered and currently, the situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, said Jalgaon SP. There was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups, said police. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

