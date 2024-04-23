Maharashtra Police held maoist with Rs 1.5 lakh bounty during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The known Maoist, Dilip Motiram Pendam, arrested during Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is suspected of several crimes, including laying a fatal claymore mine.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Maharashtra Police caught a known Maoist, Dilip Motiram Pendam, 34, who had a Rs 1.5 lakh bounty on his head. Pendam was apprehended in the Bhamragad region while suspiciously wandering among villages and woodlands.

Pendam is suspected of several crimes, including laying a fatal claymore mine and two pressure cooker bombs in Nelgunda-Gongwada and Laheri in March 2023. These acts were intended to attack security forces members and steal their guns and ammo, the IANS report stated.

The report added that Pendam is also accused of assisting other hardline Maoist factions in the region by organising logistics and ration supplies, as well as distributing propaganda literature to the local population.

Since January 2022, the Gadchiroli police have apprehended 78 Maoists, including numerous women. They have pushed other rebels to hand over their weapons and join the national and social mainstream, the report stated.

Meanwhile, in order to increase voter turnout, police in the Naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, have launched a public awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to ANI, the campaign aims to educate locals about the importance of voting and to achieve 100% voter turnout in the area.

To ensure a peaceful polling process, a large police presence has been deployed in the area. Authorities have advised individuals, particularly those in Naxal-affected areas, to use their right to vote fearlessly.

Sub Inspector Govind Khating emphasised the campaign's goal, saying, "The awareness campaign strives to urge voters to do their democratic duties. "The upcoming elections on April 19 will be a victory for democracy." He also emphasised the use of a large police force to ensure secure and efficient voting.

Khating expressed anxiety about Naxal threats, saying, "People fear potential blasts or attacks by Naxalites if they go to vote." To address these fears, police officers have been stationed to protect voters, particularly those affiliated with the government, thereby expediting the voting process.

The community has responded positively to efforts to facilitate home voting for seniors and people with disabilities (PwDs). Khating went on to say, "We are receiving significant support from the people, who are cooperating with our initiative."

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, emphasised the importance of voting, saying, "For the past 15 days, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been urging everyone in Gadchiroli to vote without fear." The police are constantly raising awareness about the importance of voting and urging everyone to participate.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, has significant electoral power. The state will hold the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in five phases, from April 19 to May 20, with the results released on June 4.