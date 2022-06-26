Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati

Shinde is claiming the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. File Pic

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of MLAs, who are currently camping with him at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati to discuss the strategy ahead. Shinde is claiming the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on June 27 for the hearing of disqualification.

Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, replacing Shinde, the state cabinet minister who rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Zirwal also turned down the Shinde camp's suggestion to appoint rebel Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

On June 25, the Shinde faction named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Violence has also broken out in various parts of Maharashtra amid the current political crisis as offices of rebel MLAs is getting attacked.

