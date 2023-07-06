Maharashtra political crisis: I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar

On Thursday, "I am the president of NCP," asserted Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting of the party's Working Committee

Pic/PTI

On Thursday, "I am the president of NCP," asserted Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting of the party's Working Committee.

The party meeting approved the decision to remove MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine others who joined hands with NDA earlier on Sunday.

NCP leader P C Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting held in New Delhi. He stated that the organisation is behind Sharad Pawar.

"NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don't take seriously claims of someone being national president. Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar," Chacko asserted.

He further stated that every three years, NCP holds elections and people are elected regularly.

"The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and the misuse of government agencies against the Opposition" he added.

Ajit Pawar and eight others joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

(with inputs from PTI)