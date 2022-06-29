Breaking News
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis SC to hear Senas plea challenging floor test at 5 pm

Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear Sena's plea challenging floor test at 5 pm

Updated on: 29 June,2022 01:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday

Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear Sena's plea challenging floor test at 5 pm

File Pic


The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea  at 5 pm of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take the floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.




"We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned," the bench said.

Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names which are "stigmatised".


Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

maharashtra uddhav thackeray news supreme court national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK