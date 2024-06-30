Maharashtra: Pregnant divyang woman's husband, his two aides get life term for her murder

Three people including the woman's husband sentenced to life imprisonment for her muder in 2021.

The district court in Gondia has reportedly handed life imprisonment to three people, including the husband of a pregnant Divyang woman, for murdering her in 2021 with sharp weapons.

Principal District and Sessions Judge A. T. Wankhede also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the prime accused, Mohammad Samir Mohhamad Aslam Sheikh, and his two accomplices, Praful Pandurang Shivankar (25) and Asif Sherkhan Pathan (35), reported PTI.

Failure to pay the fine will attract a jail term of an additional six months.

The trio was reportedly convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (punishment for murder), two days before the July 1 rollout of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the IPC.

According to the prosecution, Sheikh is a labourer with a criminal record. He had an affair with Sakhu, alias Shital Shamrao Raut (30), and married her.

However, he started avoiding her after she became pregnant and got engaged to another woman, leading to frequent fights between the couple.

To get rid of Raut, Sheikh reportedly conspired with Pathan and Shivankar. As per the PTI report, on June 22, 2021, Sheikh took Raut, who was 32 weeks pregnant, to a forested area on his bike in Gondia district, where two others were lying in wait.

The trio attacked Raut with sharp weapons and dumped her body in the forest area, the prosecution said, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, police had registered a case of murder and subsequently arrested the three men within three weeks of the crime.

"20 witnesses were examined by the prosecution in the trial that continued for one year," Public Prosecutor Satish Ghode told PTI.

He said the prosecution nailed the accused based on their phone call records, despite the absence of circumstantial evidence.

"Soon after committing the crime, they stopped communicating with each other, which helped the prosecution prove the charges," he added, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by a Nagpur court for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in 2019.

Sanjay Puri, 32, was sentenced to death by District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge S R Padwal under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 376(A)(B) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Special Public Prosecutor Prashant Kumar Sathianathan.

(with inputs from PTI)