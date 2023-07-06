Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom

Maharashtra: Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom

Updated on: 06 July,2023 05:13 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

A viral video clip showed the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob in the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area in Pune

Maharashtra: Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom
x
00:00

The principal of a private school in Maharashtra's Pune district was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after parents of some students complained that a CCTV was installed in the washroom of girl students, police said on Thursday.


A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, went viral on social media platforms. The clip showed the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob in the school premises in Pune.


The parents in their complaint given to police alleged the school installed a CCTV in the washroom of girl students, conducted "prayers from the Bible" and did not give holidays to students on Hindu festivals, Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant said.


"We are looking into the allegations levelled by the parents," he said.

Following the allegations, members of a right-wing outfit allegedly manhandled the school principal, according to police.

A parent claimed that a CCTV was allegedly installed in the girl's washroom.

When contacted, the school authorities said they do not want to comment in the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
pune news pune Crime News maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK