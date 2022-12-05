×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Pune cops launch probe into stripping extortion of Haryana girl by classmates

Maharashtra: Pune cops launch probe into stripping, extortion of Haryana girl by classmates

Updated on: 05 December,2022 04:11 PM IST  |  Pune
IANS |

Top

The incident occurred on October 17 when two female students of a college in Wagholi accused the girl of theft of a gold chain and a laptop, which she outrightly denied

Maharashtra: Pune cops launch probe into stripping, extortion of Haryana girl by classmates

Representational Pic


The Maharashtra Police in Pune have launched a probe into a complaint filed by a Haryana student, alleging her roommates extorted, stripped, threatened, blackmailed and molested her, police said here on Monday.


The incident occurred on October 17 when two female students of a college in Wagholi accused the girl of theft of a gold chain and a laptop, which she outrightly denied.



Later, the two girls called three male students to confront the victim and they allegedly forced her to strip fully and subjected her to a physical check at their rented flat in Wagholi.


The five friends, including two other women -- all hailing from different states -- allegedly checked the victim in person, her luggage and other belongings, and all the while they filmed the entire incident on their mobile phones despite her objections.

Also Read: Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes

The victim has claimed that they forced her to pay them Rs 50,000 in an online transfer besides Rs 30,000 in cash and grabbing her other personal stuff like a mobile and laptop in return for not lodging a police complaint, and blackmailed her with the video of that incident.

The victim paid up and then returned to her native state where she filed a complaint with the local police which forwarded it to Pune Police's Lonikand police station recently for a more detailed probe.

"The victim and the others are classmates in the same college in Wagholi. We have launched a preliminary enquiry into the alleged incidents. We have also requested the victim to come and record her detailed statement to enable the police to take further action in the case," a police officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news Crime News pune haryana

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK