Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi promises caste census, economic survey in tribal-dominated Nandurbar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party's government would carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey, and also strengthen the Forest Rights Act, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, speaking in tribal-dominated Nandurbar district of Maharashtra as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state from Gujarat, he said tribals make up eight per cent of India's population, and the Congress would ensure that they get a proportionate stake in the development.

"Once we come to power, the Congress will carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey across the country. It will be a revolutionary step...we will have the exact data of each caste and its representation in the population," he said, addressing a gathering, as per the PTI.

The Congress leader also promised to introduce a legislation to provide guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm and forest produce.

"The BJP weakened Acts like the Forest Rights Act or Land Acquisition Act. We will not only strengthen them but ensure that tribals' claims are settled within one year," he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government wrongly rejected thousands of claims under the Forest Rights Act and denied the tribals access to the jungles, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said conducting caste census was his party's guarantee, according to the PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering the state on its last leg, Ramesh also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of dividing the country and polarising society, as per the PTI.

"We have given a guarantee that there should be social, economic and caste census. This is our society's X-ray which will show us the population of various castes and their share in our nation's wealth. It will also reflect their stake in our democratic institutions," the Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications said, the news agency reported.

Nandurbar district is known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family. Comprising a part of the Satpura mountain ranges and Narmada river belt, Nandurbar district in North Maharashtra also touches Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)

