On Sunday, the officials said that the administration in Maharashtra's Nashik district has appealed to citizens to stay alert amid a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rains

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall causes Godavari river to flood, inundating temples in Nashik; watch video x 00:00

Various temples have submerged under the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nashik district, due to heavy rainfall in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the officials said that the administration in Maharashtra's Nashik district has appealed to citizens to stay alert amid a rise in the water level of the Godavari river due to heavy rains.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Various temples were inundated under the Godavari river in Nashik, following incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/oHjGYbTvDs — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

An official told PTI that in the wake of incessant rains in the district, the authorities released 4,000 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, at 4 pm on Sunday.

Due to the water discharge, the water level in Godavari has increased and there could be a flood-like situation downstream in Saikheda and Chandroi villages in Niphad taluka in the district, the official said.

The authorities have urged citizens living in these areas and on the banks of Godavari to remain alert and take precautions, the official said amid Maharashtra rains.

On Sunday, small temples at Ramkund and the Goda Ghat in Nashik were submerged. Water had reached the waist of the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol in the afternoon amid Maharashtra rains.

The Nashik district has so far received 476.1 mm of rainfall since June. Various reservoirs in the district collectively have a water stock of 28,748 million cubic feet or 43.78 per cent of the combined capacity, said officials.

Despite heavy rains, of the 24 dams in the district, there is no water stock in Tisgaon, Nagasakya and Manikpun reservoirs, they said.

Meanwhile, army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Maharashtra's Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam, officials said, reported PTI.

In view of the discharge of water from Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed, reported PTI.

Officials of Maharashtra's irrigation department said 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in the past fortnight. The ghat section in Pune district received heavy rainfall in the last two days.

(With inputs from PTI)