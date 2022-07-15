Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra rains IAF officer family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune

Maharashtra rains: IAF officer, family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune

Updated on: 15 July,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters

Maharashtra rains: IAF officer, family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune

Representative Image


The incident took place under Harris Bridge in Bopodi area, a civic official said. The Mula river was in spate following incessant rains and discharge of water from upstream dams, and the area near the bridge was flooded, said Satish Kamble, a fire brigade official from Khadaki Cantonment Fire Department.

Also read: Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai on yellow alert, heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Kurla




The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters, he said. All of them alongwith the dog were rescued, Kamble added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian air force national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK