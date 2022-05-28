Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Saturday arrived in Nagpur from Delhi and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a local temple.

The couple was arrested on April 23 after announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra in Mumbai, the move leading to a tense stand-off with Shiv Sena workers through the day.




The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.


Speaking to reporters here, the Amravati Lok Sabha MP said, "We recited Hanuman Chalisa and performed aarti. In spite of the struggle, we arrived here to offer prayers to remove the curse of Shani on the state. We also prayed that the unemployed get jobs."

Incidentally, NCP workers performed 'havan' ( a fire ritual) and recited Hanuman Chalisa at the same temple, in Ram Nagar here, sometime after the Rana couple, with workers of the Sharad Pawar-led party saying they sought divine help to control inflation.

