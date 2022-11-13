×
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 13 November,2022 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's infection count to 81,34,440, while the death toll rose by one to touch 1,48,401, a health official said.


The lone death took place in Buldhana district. Mumbai circle led with 55 new cases, followed by 67 in Pune circle, six in Akola circle, five each in Nagpur and Nashik circle, three in Kolhapur, two in Latur, one in Aurangabad circle, he said.



The recovery count increased by 199 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,028, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,011, the official said.


So far, 8,54,41,480 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 32,362 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,440; fresh cases 144; death toll 1,48,401; recoveries 79,85,028; active cases 1,011; total tests 8,54,41,480.

maharashtra Coronavirus news india mumbai

