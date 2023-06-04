Maharashtra reports 26 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection, zero deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26 fresh cases of the Covid-19 infection while 36 patients were discharged today in the state taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 80,20,637.

File photo

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, a state health department media bulletin said.

No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Sunday. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,72,04,465 laboratory samples 81,69,365 have been tested positive (9.37 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

4613 tests were conducted in the state today out of which 3309 were conducted in government laboratories, 1293 were conducted in private Laboratories and 11 by self-test.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 202 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,343 from 3,502, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,880 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,91,582).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44, 56,359 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.