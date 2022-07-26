Maharashtra: Rusted, old hand grenade found in Pune

Some locals spotted the hand grenade at an open space near the Mula river in Manjari Khurd area and alerted the police, BDDS senior police inspector Prabhakar Dhage said

Representation Pic

An old and rusted hand grenade was found in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, police said. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) later reached the spot and took the explosive into its custody.

A BDDS team then reached the spot and inspected it, he said.

"It was an old, rusted hand grenade which might have been discarded as scrap. The BDDS carried it away safely. There is nothing to worry," the official said.

