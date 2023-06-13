Maharashtra: Sale of pesticides, fertilisers banned in Akola

The state agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers in Akola district

"After an inspection showed that they did not meet quality standards," officials said.

The pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs 18.82 crore were banned by the Maharashtra government in Akola.

"To ensure the supply of good quality inputs to farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the department collected samples of pesticides and fertilisers from 63 godowns," the official added.

"Of these, the samples of 36 companies had various deficiencies," the department said.

"The department then banned the sale of these companies' stocks, worth about Rs 18.82 crore, lying in the godowns," it said.

(with inputs from PTI)