Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Sale of pesticides fertilisers banned in Akola

Maharashtra: Sale of pesticides, fertilisers banned in Akola

Updated on: 13 June,2023 05:09 PM IST  |  Akola
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The state agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers in Akola district

Maharashtra: Sale of pesticides, fertilisers banned in Akola

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Sale of pesticides, fertilisers banned in Akola
x
00:00

The state agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers in Akola district.


"After an inspection showed that they did not meet quality standards," officials said.


The pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs 18.82 crore were banned by the Maharashtra government in Akola.


"To ensure the supply of good quality inputs to farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the department collected samples of pesticides and fertilisers from 63 godowns," the official added.

"Of these, the samples of 36 companies had various deficiencies," the department said.

"The department then banned the sale of these companies' stocks, worth about Rs 18.82 crore, lying in the godowns," it said.

(with inputs from PTI)

india national news akola maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK