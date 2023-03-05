Breaking News
Maharashtra: School van crushes eight-year-old girl to death in Nashik

Updated on: 05 March,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Nashik
The girl suffered serious injuries in the accident, she was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead

Representative Image


An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by her school van minutes after it dropped her near her home in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.


"The incident occurred when the van driver suddenly reversed the vehicle when the girl was walking behind it near the entrance of her housing society in the Jail Road area on Friday evening," an official said.



The girl suffered serious injuries in the accident. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway, the official added.

