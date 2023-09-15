Breaking News
Maharashtra: Senior citizen killed after earth-mover machine hits her in Nagpur

Updated on: 15 September,2023 05:26 PM IST  |  Nagpur
An 80-year-old senior citizen riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed in Nagpur after being hit by the front loader of an earth-moving machine

An 80-year-old senior citizen riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed in Nagpur after being hit by the front loader of an earth-moving machine.


According to the official, the accident took place in Koradi area in Nagpur.


"The incident happened when road work was underway on Wednesday afternoon," a police official said.


"The woman was riding pillion on the motorcycle when the operator lost control of the earth-moving machine, causing the loader to hit her on the head," the police official said.

"The motorcyclist was also seriously injured in the incident," the police added.

According to the police, a case has been registered under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the machine operator.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, an offence has been registered against the directors of a construction company for allegedly cheating Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) of Rs 42.98 crore in a land deal, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged, the police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against the directors of a construction company, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Nagpur Police has launched a probe into the case, he said.

An investigation is now underway under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (EoW) Archit Chandak to uncover the details of this alleged land fraud, the release stated.

(with inputs from PTI)

nagpur maharashtra india

