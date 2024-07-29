Pankaja Munde said that the state is eager to know about Sharad Pawar's stand on the Maratha quota issue

Pankaja Munde. File Pic

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar should clarify stand on Maratha quota issue, says BJP's Pankaja Munde

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Pankaja Munde on Monday said that as the most experienced leader in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar should clarify his stand on the ongoing issue of Maratha quota, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters, Pankaja Munde said that the state is eager to know about Sharad Pawar's stand on the issue.

"All parties want to strengthen themselves. But they have to come together for a cause. Leaders should clarify their stand on what is going on in the state. Sharad Pawar should clarify his stand on the quota issue," Pankaja Munde said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, while reacting on Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's appeal to the community to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Pankaja Munde said, "A person can say anything he wants, but these announcements won't matter unless he acts on them."

The BJP leader further said that she wished Vanchit Bahuji Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar good luck with his statewide tour on the quota issue.

"I will look at his rally positively. My aim in politics is that communities stand together and not against each other," she said, as per the PTI.

Sharad Pawar had on Saturday expressed concerns over the “rift” among communities on the issue of reservation and said the Maharashtra government should have more dialogue with stakeholders, news agency PTI reported.

Pawar was speaking to reporters following a book release event at a university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Marathas must not be given OBC quota: BJP RS MP Karad

Meanwhile, Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad on Monday said that the Marathas must not be given quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment, according to the PTI.

Bhagwat Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's stand on not diluting OBC quota is very clear.

"The 10 per cent quota given to Marathas by the Maharashtra government will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he told reporters, the news agency reported on Monday.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been leading a stir seeking reservations for Marathas under the OBC segment after giving them Kunbi certificates. This has been vehemently opposed by OBC outfits.

(with PTI inputs)