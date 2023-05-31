Breaking News
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) to conduct 'Shiv Garja' public outreach programme in Aurangabad from June 2

Updated on: 31 May,2023 07:58 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

The programme will commence from rural parts of the district and conclude in Aurangabad city, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said in a press conference

Representational Pic

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will hold 'Shiv Garjana' public outreach programme in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra from June 2 till mid-July, wherein the party will interact with people in order to understand the issues being faced by them, a party leader said on Wednesday.


The programme will commence from rural parts of the district and conclude in Aurangabad city, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said in a press conference.


"The first phase of this programme will end by June 24. During this exercise, the party leaders will go in all nine talukas of the district. It has been organised to mark the Shiv Sena's foundation day on June 8," he said.


The Sena (UBT) will visit health centres, hostels in villages and also interact with administrative officials to discuss the problems in that specific area. The party will interact with the people to understand their issues and address them, Danve said.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in October/November 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra aurangabad news India news national news shiv sena uddhav thackeray

