×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Six barges two boats seized in crackdown against sand mining in Raigad

Maharashtra: Six barges, two boats seized in crackdown against sand mining in Raigad

Updated on: 05 December,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Alibag
PTI |

Top

As per a release from the district administration, the raids were conducted by the police in creeks at Panvel, Taloja and Kharghar in the district recently

Maharashtra: Six barges, two boats seized in crackdown against sand mining in Raigad

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


At least six barges and two boats were seized during raids against sand mining in the creeks of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.


As per a release from the district administration, the raids were conducted by the police in creeks at Panvel, Taloja and Kharghar in the district recently.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Cop held for taking Rs 35,000 bribe in Thane


At least six barges and two boats fitted with suction pumps were being used for unauthorised dredging at the creeks, it was stated.

Sand worth crores was recovered in the raids and the equipment used for the illegal activity was destroyed, the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra alibaug news panvel kharghar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK