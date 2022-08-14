Maharashtra: Six people killed in car-tempo collision in Beed

The accident took place around 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway

Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said.

As per preliminary information, a family from Pune was going to Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil in the car to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said.

Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.

Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, he said.

The tempo driver fled from the spot after the accident, but later surrendered at Patoda police station, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramhari Chintaman Kute (40), Sunita Ramhari Kute (38), Rushikesh Ramhari Kute (19), Akash Ramhari Kute (15), Priyanka

Ramhari Kute (17), all residents of Jiwachiwadi village now living in Pune, and Radhika Sugriv Kedar (14), belonging to Sarni Sangvi village in Kej taluka, the police said.

