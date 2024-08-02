Breaking News
Small bridge on state highway collapses in Maharashtras Gondia traffic affected

Updated on: 02 August,2024 09:49 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

The bridge on the Navegaon-Kohalgaon-Keshori Road caved in late Thursday night, in which nobody was injured, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A small bridge built on a state highway in Arjuni Morgaon taluka of Gondia district in Maharashtra caved in, affecting traffic on the route, the officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.


An official said that following the incident the traffic on the route has been diverted.



According to the PTI, the bridge on the Navegaon-Kohalgaon-Keshori Road caved in late Thursday night, in which nobody was injured, they said.


A passerby informed the authorities about it, following which a team of officials visited the spot and the traffic was diverted via Khairi-Sukdi village, an official said.

The exact cause behind the incident was not known yet. The bridge was around five decades old and it had become weak as it was constructed as per the old method, he said.

The region witnessed heavy rains in the last fortnight.

"There is a small nullah on the side of this bridge. It caved in probably as a result of heavy rains and movement of vehicles might have weakened it further," Sub Divisional Officer Varunkumar Shahare said, as per the PTI.

The Public Works Department's Deputy Engineer Rajendra Darwade said, "The bridge was constructed as per the old method and a proposal for a new bridge has already been sanctioned," the news agency reported on Friday.

Bihar bridge collapse incidents: Supreme Court issues notice to state government

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court had on Monday issued notice to the Bihar government on a petition that has sought the court’s intervention to issue directions to the state to conduct the “highest level” of structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges and to demolish or retrofit weak structures depending on feasibility after several bridges collapsed in the state recently.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Bihar government and the other respondents concerned to file a reply to the petition filed by Brajesh Singh.

The court was hearing the plea filed by petitioner and advocate Brajesh Singh who has urged the judges to issue directions to the Bihar government to conduct the "highest level" of structural audit of all existing bridges and under construction bridges in the state and to demolish or retrofit weak structures depending of feasibility.

(with PTI inputs)

