Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

Updated on: 02 June,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Gadchiroli
PTI |

Top

Police said Shrikant Berad (35) allegedly fired at his colleague Bandu Nauthar (33), both residents of Ahmednagar district in the state

Maharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

Representational Image


A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead before killing himself with his service rifle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday at Marpalli police post in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli, they said.




"A jawan from SRPF Group 1 (Pune) opened fire at his colleague before shooting himself with his service rifle. Both of them died in the incident," an official said.


Police sources said Shrikant Berad (35) allegedly fired at his colleague Bandu Nauthar (33), both residents of Ahmednagar district in the state. However, the motive behind the incident is being ascertained and further details about it are awaited, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra gadchiroli news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK