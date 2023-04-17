Breaking News
Maharashtra sunstroke deaths: NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks formation of panel to probe incident

Updated on: 17 April,2023 05:02 PM IST  |  Pune
The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was held in the open in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning, which was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Maharashtra sunstroke deaths: NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks formation of panel to probe incident

Supriya Sule. File Pic

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday targetted the Maharashtra government over the death of 12 people due to sunstroke after a state award event in Navi Mumbai and demanded the formation of a panel to probe the incident.


The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was held in the open in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning, which was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.



"I express condolences to the bereaved families. Since the temperature is increasing, everybody should be a little sensitive while organising a public event. I heard CM Eknath Shinde announcing the ex-gratia, but I would like to say that the worth of human life cannot be Rs 5 lakh," Sule told reporters.


When asked about the Opposition's demand for registration of an offence of culpable homicide in the sunstroke tragedy, the NCP leader alleged the state government is also insensitive towards farmers, women's safety, and damage caused by unseasonal rains.

"This is a tragic incident and it was a black day for the state. The state government should form a committee. It was the state government that had invited people who follow Appasaheb Dharamadhikari (the recipient of the Maharashtra Bhushan award) for the function, so the state should explain," Sule demanded.

Asked about speculations in political circles after senior NCP leader and her cousin Ajit Pawar reportedly cancelling his scheduled events, Sule said Ajit attended the MVA rally in Nagpur on Sunday.

"I think media should form a separate unit to track Ajit Pawar's whereabouts," she quipped.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati said Maharashtra is facing several big issues like unemployment and crop loss.

"We all are busy on these issues. If any leader is cancelling any event, there is no need to speculate," she added.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's claim that RDX used in the 2019 Pulwama attack was transported from Nagpur, Sule said she will seek a discussion on this issue in the next session of Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

