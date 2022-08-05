Maharashtra: Suspected woman Maoist arrested in Gadchiroli

The woman, Mude Hidma Madavi, a member of the Kasansur dalam (squad) of the Maoists, was nabbed on Wednesday during an anti-Naxalite operation in Ettapalli taluka, said a release issued by the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police's office

Representative image

An alleged woman Maoist carrying a Rs 2 lakh reward on her head has been arrested in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Mude Hidma Madavi, a member of the Kasansur dalam (squad) of the Maoists, was nabbed on Wednesday during an anti-Naxalite operation in Ettapalli taluka, said a release issued by the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police's office.

The operation was carried out in the backdrop of 'Maoist martyrs' week' observed in the district from July 28 to August 3, it said.

As part of the exercise, a 'nakabandi' (road blockade) was set up and a suspected Naxalite was spotted, the release said.

The Naxalite was apprehended and later identifed as Madavi, who was carrying a Rs 2 lakh bounty on her head, it added.

