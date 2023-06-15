Maharashtra: Suspended Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh to return to BJP

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Former Maharashtra MLA Ashish Deshmukh from Nagpur will be joining the Bharatiya Janta Party on June 18, a source close to him told PTI

Former Maharashtra MLA Ashish Deshmukh from Nagpur will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on June 18, a source close to him told PTI.


Ashish Deshmukh was earlier the BJP MLA from Katol in Nagpur. He had quit BJP and joined the Congress party a few years ago.


Deshmukh was recently suspended from Congress.


"He would be joining the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule," the source told PTI.

Ashish Deshmukh's father Ranjit Deshmukh is a former state Congress chief. He later quit the party and floated his own outfit.

(with inputs from PTI)

