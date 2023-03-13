Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teacher held for showing obscene videos to students at primary school in Gondia

Updated on: 13 March,2023 02:31 PM IST  |  Gondia
PTI |

Representative Image


A 52-year-old teacher of a primary school in Maharashtra's Gondia district has been arrested for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students in his class, police said on Monday.


Based on a complaint, an offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the teacher, an official said.



The accused, who is posted as an assistant teacher at a Zilla Parishad school in Dangorli, was arrested on March 11 after an inquiry by the block education officer, he said.

As per the complaint, the accused had allegedly shown some obscene videos to eight girls studying in Class 5 and had also touched them inappropriately last month, he said.

The girls informed their parents, who approached the school principal, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

india India news national news maharashtra news

