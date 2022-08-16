Maharashtra: Teenage girl raped in Aurangabad; 5 men arrested, minor boy detained

One of the accused allegedly raped the girl, a resident of Kannad taluka, at a farm in a village on Friday following which the crime came to light, a senior official said

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by five men and a minor boy in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused allegedly raped the girl, a resident of Kannad taluka, at a farm in a village on Friday following which the crime came to light, a senior official said.

On Saturday, the girl's parents approached local police who arrested the five men, in the age group of 19 to 33 years, and detained the juvenile the same day, he said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

After arrest, the five men were produced before a court which sent them in police custody till August 17. The minor accused was sent to a juvenile home, the official said.

