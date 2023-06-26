K Chandrasekhar Rao will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple on Tuesday, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge

K Chandrasekhar Rao. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR arrives in Pandharpur with cabinet colleagues in motorcade of 600 vehicles x 00:00

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues arrived in renowned temple town Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said, reported the PTI.

K Chandrasekhar Rao will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple on Tuesday, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"K Chandrasekhar Rao and all his cabinet colleagues arrived in 600 vehicles," he said.

A party functionary said the BRS' request to allow Rao to shower petals on the palanquins at Pandharpur in Maharashtra from a helicopter has been denied by the administration citing security reasons.

Hundreds of 'palkhis' accompanied by 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) walking from various parts of the state converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi at the end of their pilgrimage.

Rao had on Monday left from Telangana for a visit to Solapur in Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was travelling by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said, as per the PTI.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra. During his visit, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS, the PTI reported.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his 'Telangana model' of development.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months, the news agency reported.

The BRS has been trying to make inroads into Maharashtra ahead of the state Assembly polls due next year.

Rao will arrive at Omerga in Osmanabad district on Monday and will then leave for Solapur.

On Tuesday, he will visit the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur and offer prayers to the deity, the BRS functionary said.

The CM will also attend a locally arranged programme in Sarkoli village of Solapur.

Rao will later depart for Tuljapur in Osmanabad, where he will visit the famous Tulja Bhavani temple on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

(with PTI inputs)