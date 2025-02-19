Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Ten people injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort in Pune district of Maharashtra

Ten people injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort in Pune district of Maharashtra

Updated on: 19 February,2025 04:09 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The bee attack occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, officials said

Ten people injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort in Pune district of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Ten people injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort in Pune district of Maharashtra
x
00:00

At least 10 people were injured after being stung by honeybees at the Shivneri fort in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, the forest officials said, reported the PTI.


The bee attack occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


As part of the event, a medical team and forest guards were deployed at the 'Kadelot' point of the fort, the official said.


"Suddenly, some honey bees stung two doctors, two forest guards and five to six others. They were administered injections and sent to a nearby hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment," said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan of Junnar Forest Range, according to the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, CM Fadnavis said while paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

CM Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

Addressing the gathering there, CM Fadnavis said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior, but also an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.

"He was a management guru in the truest sense," the chief minister added.

Fadnavis said that setting foot on the land of Shivneri evokes the inspiration of 'Swarajya', and it is this very spirit that draws people to this place time and again.

"When many kings and kingdoms accepted Mughal rule, Mata Jijau envisioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the leader who would end the exploitation and tyranny, guiding the people towards Swarajya," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra pune pune news wildlife shivaji maharaj India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK