At least 10 people were injured after being stung by honeybees at the Shivneri fort in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, the forest officials said, reported the PTI.

The bee attack occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As part of the event, a medical team and forest guards were deployed at the 'Kadelot' point of the fort, the official said.

"Suddenly, some honey bees stung two doctors, two forest guards and five to six others. They were administered injections and sent to a nearby hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment," said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan of Junnar Forest Range, according to the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, CM Fadnavis said while paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

CM Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

Addressing the gathering there, CM Fadnavis said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior, but also an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.

"He was a management guru in the truest sense," the chief minister added.

Fadnavis said that setting foot on the land of Shivneri evokes the inspiration of 'Swarajya', and it is this very spirit that draws people to this place time and again.

"When many kings and kingdoms accepted Mughal rule, Mata Jijau envisioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the leader who would end the exploitation and tyranny, guiding the people towards Swarajya," he said.

(with PTI inputs)