Maharashtra: Three children swept away in river in Chandrapur district

Updated on: 08 July,2023 09:37 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI

The incident occurred at around noon when four children, all school students, went to the river to catch crabs and fish, an official said

Representational Pic

Three children, in the age group of 10 to 11 years, were swept away in the Wardha river in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.


Till late at night, the children cannot be traced.


The incident occurred at around noon when four children, all students of the Zilla Parishad School in Tohangaon village, went to the river to catch crabs and fish.


Three children who entered the river were swept away by strong currents, a police officer said.

A woman who witnessed the incident alerted villagers who in turn called up the police.

The search operation was called off in the evening due to poor light. It will resume on Sunday morning, the officer added.

