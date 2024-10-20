The accused arrived at the homestay and asked the owner for accommodation, but the latter refused as they all appeared drunk. This led to an argument and the accused rammed their car into the owner's sister, killing her on the spot, an officer from Maharashtra Police said

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three drunk tourists ram car into woman after dispute at homestay, kill her x 00:00

Three tourists in inebriated condition rammed their car into a woman and killed her following a dispute at a homestay in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the Harihareshwar area in the early hours of the day, an officer from Shrivardhan police station said.

The police have arrested the accused: Irappa Yamnappa Dhotre, Akash Govind Gawde and Vicky Premsingh Gill, news agency PTI reported. All of them are residents of Pune, the official said.

He added that the accused arrived at the homestay and asked the owner for accommodation, but the latter refused as they all appeared drunk. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked the owner and tried to flee when one of them fell from the car and the villagers caught hold of him, PTI reported.

After some time, Gawde and Gill returned to the homestay to rescue Dhotre, and they ended up ramming their car into the owner's sister and killing her on the spot, he said.

The official said the trio managed to drive away and were later nabbed from Pune, on the basis of technical evidence. Further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.