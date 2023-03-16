Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between two motorcycles in Akola

Updated on: 16 March,2023 06:27 PM IST  |  Akola
Agencies

Top

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Manjulkar (50) and his wife Shobha Manjulkar (48) who were riding one of the motorbikes and Pranay Ghatte (24) who was riding the other bike

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Three persons including a couple were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Akola district on Thursday afternoon, police said.


The incident took place near Wai village on Akot-Anjangaon road around 1 pm, said inspector Nitin Deshmukh of Akot rural police station.



The deceased were identified as Sanjay Manjulkar (50) and his wife Shobha Manjulkar (48) who were riding one of the motorbikes and Pranay Ghatte (24) who was riding the other bike.


So severe was the impact of the collision that both the two-wheelers were completely crushed, the police officer said.

Also read: Maharashtra: MACT orders Rs 70,000 compensation to girl injured in road accident

Earlier on March 12, six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad told PTI.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)

