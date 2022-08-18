Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three men manhandle cops in Nagpur, arrested

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Nagpur
According to the police, head constable Shivpal Yadav and his colleagues were on patrolling duty in a van when they noticed the trio drinking liquor in a car at around 11 pm

The Nagpur police on Wednesday said they have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting an on-duty cop under the influence of liquor and dashing their car against a police van.


The incident took place near Futala lake on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohit Raghunath Tiwari (30), his elder brother Rohit Tiwari (32), both residents of Gorewada, and one Deepak Rajuprasad Shukla (30), a resident of Nirmal Nagar in the city.


According to the police, head constable Shivpal Yadav and his colleagues were on patrolling duty in a van when they noticed the trio drinking liquor in a car at around 11 pm.

The three picked up a quarrel with Yadav when he objected to their illegal act, they said.

They manhandled Yadav and twisted his arms. Shukla then accelerated the car and dashed the police van, the police said.

Other cops overpowered the trio and took them into custody, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

nagpur maharashtra news

