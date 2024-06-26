Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three teenagers drown in Painganga river in Yavatmal

Maharashtra: Three teenagers drown in Painganga river in Yavatmal

Updated on: 26 June,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  Yavatmal
mid-day online correspondent |

The three teenagers including two girls and a boy, aged between 14 to 17 years, drowned in the Painganga river in eastern Maharashtra

Three teenagers on Wednesday drowned in Painganga river of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.


The three teenagers including two girls and a boy, aged between 14 to 17 years, drowned in the Painganga river in eastern Maharashtra, the police said.


The incident took place at Savleshwar village in Umarkhed tehsil.


According to the PTI, Kaveri Muneshwar (15) and Avantika Patil (14) had gone to the riverbank for washing clothes, and afterwards they went into the water for a swim but began to drown, said a police official.

Two boys who were nearby tried to help them, but one of them, identified as Chetan Kalpande (17) drowned along with the girls, an official said.

The other boy managed to swim ashore but his condition was serious and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nanded in Maharashtra, the police official said.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.

Mentally unstable man dies of electrocution in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old mentally unstable man died of electrocution while crossing a road in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district of Maharashtra where repair work for a road and sewage line was underway, an official from Hill Line police station in Thane said.

According to the officials, the man accidentally came in contact with an electric pole while crossing the road near an under-construction drain.

Electric current was passing through the pole and the man suffered a massive shock leading to his death, an official said, as per the PTI.

Some persons around rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said.

After the incident, locals alerted power authorities and electricity supply in the area was disconnected.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

