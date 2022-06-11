Breaking News
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
West Bengal: Violence in Howrah's Panchla Bazaar area; protesters clash with police, houses gutted
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Remarks against Prophet: MP Supriya Sule targets Centre over protests, says it signals something 'really simmering'
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: Tiger found dead near railway track in Gondia district

Maharashtra: Tiger found dead near railway track in Gondia district

Updated on: 11 June,2022 04:55 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A railway trackman spotted the carcass near the tracks between Vadegaon and Wadsa after which the forest department was alerted

Maharashtra: Tiger found dead near railway track in Gondia district

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday a tiger was found dead with injury marks near a railway track in Gondia district of Maharashtra, stated an official from the forest department.

A railway trackman spotted the carcass near the tracks between Vadegaon and Wadsa after which the forest department was alerted.




"The area where the big cat was found falls in Korambhi beat of Arjuni Morgaon forest range," said assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dada Raut.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Tadoba reserve’s legendary tiger, Waghdoh, dies of old age

He added, "While there were injury marks on face, legs and tail of the tiger, all body parts were intact. It is suspected that the big cat may have been hit by a train."

Honourary wildlife warden Mukund Dhurwe said the accident is likely to have taken place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The carcass was disposed of as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

(with inputs from PTI)

india maharashtra wildlife

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK