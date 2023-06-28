A landslide occurred in a mountain pass route connecting Raigad and Satara districts, affecting traffic movement for more than 10 hours, official said

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Traffic restored in mountain pass route connecting Raigad to Satara after 10 hours closure due to landslide x 00:00

A landslide occurred in a mountain pass route connecting Raigad and Satara districts affected traffic movement for more than 10 hours, official said.

The landslide took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night in Ambenali Ghat connecting Poladpur in Raigad to Mahabaleshwar in Satara, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As it was not possible to clear the debris during the night hours, the authorities shut the road for traffic on both sides. Early Wednesday morning, the Public Works Department (PWD) deployed a JCB machine, which removed the fallen rocks and soil from the route. The traffic was restored by around 10 am," the Raigad collectorate said.

Besides this, another landslide occurred at Lakhpale village in Raigad.

"Nobody was injured in the incident but as a precautionary measures the Revenue Department shifted 20 persons from four families to a safer location," the collectorate said.

Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded average 51 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Highest rainfall was recorded at 120 mm in Pen and Matheran. An orange alert has been issued in the district.

"Villages situated on river banks and at the base of hills or mountains have been asked to remain alert in view of the situation," the official said.

"Automatic weather stations have been set up at 82 places across Raigad district and instruments costing Rs 13 lakh have also been put in place at 26 places along the Savitri river near Mahad to check the water level to give flood warning," the authorities added.

(with inputs from PTI)