Maharashtra: Transport of fodder banned outside Latur to avoid shortage amid drought-like situation

The administration in Latur district of Maharashtra has imposed a ban on the transport of fodder outside the district to avoid shortage

The administration in Latur district of Maharashtra has imposed a ban on the transport of fodder outside the district in light of a possible shortage amid a drought-like situation in the region, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The state government has declared a drought-like situation in 46 revenue circles of Ausa, Nilanga, Shirur Anantpal, Udgir, Jalkot, Devni, Chakur and Ahmedpur talukas, the official said, as per the PTI.

According to the order issued by collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, fodder cannot be transported outside the district for the next six months (till August), he said.

The ban came into effect from Thursday, he said

In January, the administration in the neighbouring Dharashiv district banned the transport of fodder outside the district over possible shortage, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Latur administration has acquired 53 wells to supply water to villages, the official said.

Earlier in December 2023, Rs 4.29 crore was allocated to tackle drought in the district.

As per official data, the district has 134 minor projects with around 14 per cent water storage as on March 8, while the storage in these projects was 42 per cent on the same day last year.

Water storage was 11 per cent in eight medium projects, as opposed to 52 per cent last year, another official said.

Latur city has been facing water cuts since January, an official from the Latur Municipal Corporation said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a 5 per cent water cut across the city till April 24, 2024, and urged citizens to use water prudently, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the water cut is due to the pre-monsoon conservation work being carried out at the Bhandup water treatment plant, said the BMC in an official press release.

The city's Bhandup suburb has the largest water treatment plant in Asia and it supplies water to most parts of the megapolis, as per the PTI.

The Bhandup complex has two water treatment units of 1,910 million litres and 900 million litres capacity.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

(with PTI inputs)

