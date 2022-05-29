Maharashtra: Two booked for unnatural sex with 19-year-old youth in Nagpur

The accused were identified as Awesh Mirza (23) and Anil Uikey (20)

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly indulging in an unnatural sexual act with a 19-year-old person in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Awesh Mirza (23) and Anil Uikey (20), he said.

"The accused duo had come in contact with the victim through a dating app. They called the 19-year-old youth for a meeting near a spinning mill in Nandanvan area of the city on Friday afternoon, where they forcibly indulged in the unnatural sexual act," he added.

The accused later fled from the spot, the police official said.

"The youth narrated the incident to his parents later and lodged a complaint, based on which the offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature) and 34 (common intention) was registered against them," he said.

