The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the facility run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on February 11

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have booked two doctors from a civic-run hospital in Thane district on charges of criminal negligence after a pregnant woman died during a delivery procedure on Monday, an official informed, as reported by news agency PTI.

The 26-year-old woman was admitted to the facility run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on February 11. She passed away during a delivery procedure conducted by two doctors two days later, police stated.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli against the two doctors under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (a criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Saturday.

No arrests have been made yet, and investigations were ongoing, an official said, according to the PTI.

Vasai Hospital anaesthetist arrested for sexual harassment of female doctor

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 54-year-old anaesthetist has been arrested for making sexual advances and molesting his female doctor at a well-known hospital in Vasai.

The survivor has alleged that the accused doctor would switch off the CCTV cameras at the hospital before making sexual advances and molesting her. According to the complainant’s statement to police, the accused had been sexually harassing her for the last two years.

She claims that the accused, a fellow senior male doctor, regularly demanded sexual favours in exchange for promising better career prospects.

The complainant, a 35-year-old female doctor, has been employed at the same hospital for the last few years.

“According to her statement, the accused would use their position of power and influence within the hospital to coerce or pressure her into complying with these demands, insinuating that her career advancement—such as promotions, opportunities for research, or better job assignments—depended on her acquiescence,” zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Chougule-Shringi told Mid-Day.

The complainant told police that his repeated sexual advances and offers were made under the guise of professional or career-related incentives, creating a hostile and manipulative work environment.

“Though she had made an internal complaint at the hospital in January, she did not get a satisfactory response. So, she approached us and we immediately registered a molestation case against the male doctor at Vasaigaon police station on Monday and arrested the accused,” the DCP Pournima added.

“The police said that the survivor had been tolerating the sexual harassment for the last two years,” she said.

(with PTI inputs)